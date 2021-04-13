Zimbabwe ruling party drives for review of indigenisation and empowerment laws

ZANU PF has adopted a revised Indigenization and Economic Empowerment policy which has already been incorporated into the country’s new economic blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The revised Indigenization and Economic Empowerment Policy is premised on key elements which range from grassroots empowerment, private sector driven empowerment strategies to cross cutting issues such as import substitution, diaspora linkages among other facets.

“The revised policy will be implemented in the main by government and we are glad that NDS1 has taken almost if not all of the elements of the revised policy. We expect the private sector to play its part in the implementation of the policy. Private sector encompassed SMEs as well as the informal sector,” said Dr Mike Bimha ZANU PF Secretary for Indigenization and Economic Empowerment.

The revised policy came into effect after the amendment to the Indigenization and Economic Empowerment Act had caused misconceptions to the general public, stakeholders and investors in different economic sectors.

“The party as enshrined in its 2018 ZANU PF manifesto, as well as its constitution, is still taking issues of Indigenization and economic empowerment very seriously,” said Simon Khaya Moyo ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity and National Spokesperson.

The revised indigenization and economic empowerment policy dovetail with the government’s Zimbabwe is the Open for Business mantra, the devolution agenda and the transitional stabilisation programme. – ZBC