Impounded vehicle stripped at Gweru Police Station

GWERU – Onwell Muwungani is suing Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe for US$5 262 after his impounded car was stripped of parts while parked at Gweru Police Station.

Muwungani was arrested on suspicion that he was using his Honda Fit for pirating. He was detained in a Police cell and had his car seized.

However, the courts acquitted him and he was shocked when he went to retrieve his car to find that the right front wheel, a spare wheel and four wheel caps were missing.

The vehicle’s front right side was actually supported by bricks.

The theft case has been reported under RRB Number 4936459 and the Traffic Officer-In-Charge at Gweru Central is fully furnished with details.

Muwungani through his lawyer Tatenda Zishiri last week filed a notice of intention to sue. He told The Mirror that he was shocked to realise that such theft could happen to a vehicle parked under Police custody.

The lawyers also said that Police violated the law by seizing the car without issuing a receipt to the accused and queried why Muwungani was arrested without being furnished with the reasons in accordance with Section 50 (1) of the Constitution.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was yet to receive the matter.

"I was arrested on November 8 last year while parked at a food outlet in Gweru. I was put in Police cells and subsequently taken to court and placed on remand. I was acquitted and I applied for the release of my vehicle but noticed that the right front wheel, a spare wheel and four wheel caps were missing and the vehicle's front right side was supported by bricks," said Muwungani.

