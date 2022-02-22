News Ticker

Prophecy says Chamisa to be next President

February 22, 2022




Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa addresses a rally in Harare, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Chamisa drew thousands of people at his first political rally since forming a new party weeks ago, as the country gears for elections that had been postponed due to COVID-19.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Prophet Mundenda who is the founder of Embassy of God Ministries has given a prophecy that the CCC led by Nelson Chamisa will win the 2023 elections.

In a video posted on Youtube Mendenda said God showed an unlike political party winning the elections. He added that saw soldiers being deployed to fight citizens but they ended up turning against those who deployed them.

Watch the video below:

Mundenda is said to have done his first miracle when praying over a barren woman for 7 years and she conceived.

Source – Byo24




