High Court to hear Kasukuwere’s Presidential candidature challenge on Friday

EXILED former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere is awaiting a decision from the High Court on June 29 regarding his eligibility to contest the upcoming general elections for the presidency.

A Zanu PF activist named Lovedale Mangwana filed an urgent chamber application seeking to prevent Kasukuwere from arguing that he qualifies for candidacy.

Mangwana claims that Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter since he has been outside of his constituency for over 18 consecutive months.

Mangwana argues that the Nomination Court violated the constitution by accepting Kasukuwere’s nomination papers. The respondents in the case include Kasukuwere, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing before Justice David Mangota.

Mangwana asserts that Kasukuwere’s nomination papers should not have been accepted since he has not been a resident in any constituency within Zimbabwe for more than 18 consecutive months, and therefore, his name should not be retained on the voter’s roll.

It’s important to note that the outcome of this case and Kasukuwere’s eligibility will be determined by the court.

