Cop stoned to death while on duty

A SUSPECTED goat thief reportedly stoned a police constable to death as he resisted arrest.

Mike Zinyemba of Chirengwa Village under Chief Chiduku’s area of Rusape struck a Constable Nicholas Chirengwa (34) with two big stones weighing 1,6kg and 6,7kg, respectively as he resisted arrest.

The matter appeared at the Rusape magistrate’s court.

Prosecuting, Melissa Saide said Zinyemba, who was accused of stealing one Nyasha Shaibo’s goat, turned violent and ordered the now deceased Chirengwa and his workmate, Walter Kanjalo to leave his homestead when they sought to arrest him on December 16.

The law enforcement agents insisted on taking Zinyemba to Matsika Police Base, but he (Zinyemba) became violent and viciously attacked Chirengwa.

Zinyemba recently appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika facing one count of murder and was remanded in custody to January 5, 2022.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

“On December 16, Zinyemba was at his homestead when he was approached by Chirengwa, Kanjalo and the complainant, Mr Shaibo. Chirengwa and Kanjalo were dressed in civilian attire.

“Zinyemba ordered the trio to leave his homestead, but Chirengwa told him that they wanted to take him to Matsika Police Base for further questioning in connection with the theft of a goat he was being implicated in,” said Mrs Saide.

She said Zinyemba grabbed a stone and threw it at Chirengwa. The stone hit Chirengwa on the right side of his head and he fell down.

Sensing danger, Kanjalo and Shaibo took to their heels.

“Zinyemba took another bigger stone and charged at Chirengwa who was lying down and hit him on the left side of the head. The attack left the victim’s right ear perforated.

“Chirengwa bled profusely and died instantly. A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused. Two stones weighing 1,67kg and 6,715kg were recovered at the crime scene, while Zinyemba tried to resist arrest by arming himself with a machete,” said Saide.