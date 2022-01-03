Lukaku is weak, arrogant, and he’s no Lionel Messi, says Paulo Di Canio

Cape Town — Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has drawn some criticism from West Ham icon Paulo Di Canio. The big Belgian gave an interview to Italian media last month where he was critical of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and openly stated he was unhappy at the London club and was hoping to return to Inter Milan.

As a result, Lukaku was dropped from Chelsea’s 2-all draw against Liverpool on Sunday, and speculation over his future continues to be a hot topic. Di Canio, who played and managed in England’s top flight, did not hold back when asked his opinion about Lukaku’s comments. “This interview shows the weakness of an athlete who after six months gives up, perhaps because he arrived there with the arrogance of someone who doesn’t realise what his real level is,” Di Canio told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“He won the Scudetto in Italy as a co-protagonist with his other teammates, but he’s no Lionel Messi. “Inter would’ve won even without him, if they had Duvan Zapata or someone like that upfront. He is a functional player who did his duty in that team. “He then went to the Champions of Europe, in the Premier League against sides like Manchester City and Liverpool, where he is just one of many big names.