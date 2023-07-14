Cop nabbed peddling weed

THE long arm of the law recently caught up with a Chimanimani-based police officer who was allegedly part of a dagga peddling syndicate in Chipinge.

Tafara Poterai (43), who is stationed at Nyanyadzi Police Station, was allegedly used by a drug syndicate as a cover to transport dagga from Chipinge rural to potential buyers.

Poterai, together with his accomplice Patrick Ganyau (32), who was hired as a driver of the syndicate, pleaded not guilty, while other two accused persons, Cleopas Mudyiwa (36) and Moses Chibvongodze (41), pleaded guilty when they appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Alfred Chinembiri last week on Friday.

They were charged with unlawful dealing with dangerous drugs.

Mr Chinembiri slapped Mudyiwa and Chibvongodze with 36 months imprisonment and suspended 18 months on condition of good behaviour.

Poterai and Ganyau were remanded in custody and will be back in the dock on July 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Katsande said on July 4, Mudyiwa of Chikotosa Shop, Nyanyadzi Business Centre, communicated with detectives in Mutare who posed as potential buyers of dagga.

“Mudyiwa indicated to the detectives that he was in a position to supply them with 12 buckets of dagga. On July 5, Mudyiwa met the detectives at Nyanyadzi Business Centre where they discussed the deal. He indicated that the dagga was kept in Muumbe Village under Chief Musikavanhu’s area.

“Mudyiwa hired Ganyau who operates a pirate taxi to ferry him to Muumbe Village to collect the dagga at Chibvongodze’s homestead. Ganyau drove his vehicle which also had two detectives on board.

“While on their way and at Birchenough Bridge Growth Point, they picked up Poterai who was introduced to the alleged buyers as a police officer responsible for road clearance in the event of a roadblock,” said Mr Katsande.

It is alleged that they drove to Rimbi Business Centre where they met Chibvongodze who was in possession of the dagga.

Mudyiwa was allegedly given US$110 and ZAR300 by the two detectives to pay Chibvongodze for the dagga which they loaded into the vehicle.

They then drove to Matembudze Business Centre where Chibvongodze was to be paid another US$285 by the ‘buyers’.

“Upon arrival at Matembudze Business Centre, the potential buyers introduced themselves as police officers, leading to the gang’s arrest. The dagga was taken to GMB where it weighed 25.5kgs,”said Mr Katsande.

