Zimbabwe to receive Covid-19 vaccines every two weeks

The country will receive Covid-19 vaccines every two weeks to ensure that the inoculation process is not delayed.

This was revealed by Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and child Care, while briefing parliament on the Covid-19 vaccine roll out plan.

Vice President Chiwenga also said the vaccination programme will be done in three phases, beginning with health workers.

The phases will be as follows :

“Phase 1 – population at high risk

• Stage 1

Front line Workers (eg Health Workers ,Ports of Entry Personnel ZIMRA, Immigration

Customs, Security and others )

• Stage 2

Village Health Workers ,Chronic Illnesses, Elderly Population ≥60years, Inmates Prison Population & others in confined settlements including Tongogara refugee camp

Phase 2

Lecturers, All School Staff Population and other staff at medium risk depending with

the epidemiological picture of the disease

Phase 3 Population at low risk. ”

While addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa assured the nation that those who get the first jab are guaranteed of getting a second jab.

“All persons vaccinated will be registered and advised when to report for the second dose. All the people who are given a first dose, are assured of a second dose. It must be noted that vaccination will be on a voluntary basis. There will be close monitoring and surveillance for any adverse reactions to the vaccines.”

The August House opened its doors to law makers this Tuesday after a long sabbatical imposed by COVID-19.

The parliament session was held in line with Covid-19 protocols.