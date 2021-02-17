“We are about action and not politicking” – Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his ZANU PF party, as well as his government, are both hinged on sustainability and the interests of Zimbabweans.

He was speaking during the first Politburo meeting of the year held at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday afternoon.

In line with the country’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, the President said the ruling party lives up to its word and also works to ensure that set policies are implemented.

“We are about action and not politicking to merely win votes. Furthermore, our people and the government policies, the economy, social services, and justice are pillars for growth and success as we strive towards vision 2030,

We are demonstrating daily that our party is committed to achieving prosperity for our people and a better quality of life for all through hard work, transparency accountability,” he said.

Turning to the recently launched National Development Strategy 1 which succeeded the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of aligning the strategy to both party and government policies.

“The party in its programs must align to NDS1 towards bolstering all programmes implemented. The implementation of people-centered programs must be seamless, with both government and the party playing implementors roles to ensure that we deliver the pillars outlined in the NDS1 such as food security, environmental protection, housing delivery, health and social infrastructure among other programs in the shortest possible time,

“It is my expectation that party leaders raise their political consciousness so that they serve people effectively. We must remain with people such as fish and water, The party leaders should stay alert to the fact that the party ethos is rooted in peace, unity, servant leadership, and development. As leaders we must operate in the interest of the people and strive for their development and prosperity, he added.

On the economy, the President expressed optimism over economic recovery highlighting that the country is still doing well regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In spite of the COVID- 19 induced constraints our country is poised for economic growth and increased capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector premised on the buoyant agriculture and mining sectors of our economy. This year’s harvest will also go a long way in spurring economic growth,” noted Mnangagwa.