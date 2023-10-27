Kambucha drink withdrawn from shelves

TOUTED by its consumers as a non-intoxicating product with health benefits, Kambucha drink has been banned from supermarket shelves.

A month ago, Masvingo City Council banned its employees from consuming Kambucha at work, arguing that it contains alcohol. Its consumers, however, say it’s a fermented tea product that they drink to boost their health.

Now the Government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care has ordered the drink off the shelves.

This was said by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Janfan Muswere in a post-Cabinet media briefing earlier in the week.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Liquor Licensing Board are investigating, banning and licensing new drinks in the market, including the Kambucha beverage drink,” said Dr Muswere.

A kombi driver operating at corner Herbert Chitepo and Sixth Avenue told the B-Metro that Kambucha does get him drunk.

“The Kambucha number three does get me and my friends drunk so that’s why we buy it. It’s cheaper than alcohol and the police can’t arrest us for drinking Kambucha,” bragged the kombi driver who only identified himself as Marvelous.

According to the makers of the Kambucha drink on their website, the drink “boosts your immune system, helps with weight loss, wards off high blood pressure and prevents cancer.” It’s not known if the claims have been scientifically proven.

When Masvingo City Council named the drinking of Kambucha during working hours, the authorities said: “It has come to our attention that some council employees come to work drunk due to consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances.”

It has also been noted that some employees are seen consuming Kambucha drink during working hours in the guise it is medicinal.

“However, we are reliably and authoritatively advised by the Council’s medical doctor that the drink contains alcohol.”