Grace Mugabe denies grabbing more land

Harare – President Robert Mugabe‘s wife has unveiled her plans for the Mazowe business empire just over a month after Zanu-PF youths raided and destroyed temporary shelters housing several families in the area, says a report.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, speaking to business people of African origin from the United Kingdom, Grace Mugabe said that her “work was not driven by the need for public adoration, but came from the heart”.

The controversial First Lady said that apart from the Chinese funded schools on the farm, construction of the Robert Mugabe University was underway.

She added that land for the $1 billion institutionwas already available, but as usual she expected a lot of noise to be made alleging she was grabbing more land.

Authorities in the southern African country had begun a process of “setting up” the new institution, which was being billed as a “smart” university, likely to specialise in engineering.

The flagship University of Zimbabwe was reportedly going to play a part in the establishment of the new institution.

“She is taking more and more land. She is not utilising it, but I know you are going to be our ambassadors. Let the truth be told and the truth will speak for itself and the work will on my behalf.

“I don’t really shout about things that I do. I go out, I meet people, I attend conferences, I meet first ladies but I really don’t talk about this. Never.

I don’t talk, but I say let the tangible work on the ground speak for itself and on my behalf,” the first lady was quoted as saying.