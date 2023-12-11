WATCH: Kendrick Lamar delivers flawless performance at Hey Neighbour Festival

At the weekend Africa’s greatest festival, Hey Neighbour finally took place and delivered what can be only described as a memorable experience for festival goers. Hey Neighbour consisted of a line-up that had a taste of all genres for music lovers and had all the right acts, from Tyla, Musa Keys, Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R and Kendrick Lamar.

The massive area allowed for the large number of people in attendance to actually enjoy the show, escaping chaos that erupted at the DStv Delicious Festival in 2022 when Burna Boy was the headline act. You could find a spot and enjoy the concert in peace and for a shorty like mwa, a proper view of the stage was ensured. Day two saw Lamar perform most of his hits, where his effortless but commanding stage persona mesmerised the crowd with every song.

I’d like to know where the people who were complaining about festival prices were because day two was packed.

I’ve always imagined how Coachella is and I think Hey Neighbour gave perspective of how the American festival is – dusty, camping and a farm with hot festival lewks. Hey Neighbour delivered an interactive festival that turned “strangers into neighbours” as they engaged in the various activities that you can do to have fun. Luckily, the massive ground area provides ample space for everybody but crowds always seem to mean queues.

Organisers really tried their best to give festival goers an experience, from the moment you got in with someone welcoming and explaining key information to you. Three stages on a massive field is no child’s play, with festival goers walking between stages while trying to catch all the performances. No festival is without hindrances and Hey Neighbour also couldn’t escape the hiccups despite months of planning.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The VIP area had ticket holders wondering if they really spent all the money for an upgraded general.

No one ever enjoys standing in any kind of queue and considering the thousands that were at the Legends Adventure Farms, queues were not a walk in the park and meant missing certain performances. From food, bar stalls, top up stations and toilets, long lines of queues could be seen. We can only pray to see the same turn up at the elections next year. The traffic jam going home for those who drove was a nightmare, especially with that toll gate. Yes it was that much of a drive, that you pass a toll gate.

Many drivers complained about the traffic exiting the venue after Lamar’s performance with some sitting for four hours.

The Park and Ride buses were a brilliant idea from organisers; it eased the journey home by avoiding Uber and Bolt hassles. E-hailing services are notoriously known for inflating prices when there is a high demand and now factor the distance included, drivers tend to shy away from these trips that might not be beneficial to them. The park and ride allowed you to ride from a particular pick up point to the festival and back.

The amounts varied per ticket but having attended several festivals and encountered Uber struggles, this was a breather. For their first rodeo, Hey Neighbour organisers delivered an experience and can use it as a learning curve when they do return again. IOL Entertainment

