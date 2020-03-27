Rihanna gives protective equipment to New York medics

Rihanna has donated Personal Protective Equipment to New York medical professionals, Governor Andrew Cuomo has revealed.

The “Work” hitmaker has offered assistance to the state, which has a high number of coronavirus cases, leading to hospitals and workers being stretched for supplies.

In a tweet, Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote: “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

Rihanna’s name was also included in a list of donors published on the governor’s official website alongside other companies that had donated items such as hand sanitiser, face masks, mattresses and linens for field hospitals, and hotels offering free accommodation to medical workers.

The governor wrote on his website: “New York is fighting a war against this virus and we need all the help we can get.

“The generosity of these companies, organisations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support – will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need.

“On behalf of the family of New York, I am deeply grateful for their generosity. We will get through this difficult time together, with the kindness, strength and tenacity that New York is known for.”

Details of Rihanna’s New York donation came a few days after the ‘We Found Love’ singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation has announced it will give $5 million to help fight Covid-19 and help those on the frontline as the world fights the disease.

Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement: “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalised and underserved communities – those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The money will be used for a multitude of causes, including to help provide supplies to foodbanks, which are feeding the vulnerable and elderly at this time, as well as to provide funds to help with more coronavirus testing and care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

As well as being used to purchase protective equipment such as gloves and masks, it is hoped the fund will also help with the cost of development of vaccines and to train healthcare workers.