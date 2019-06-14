Madonna ‘anxious’ about new album ‘Madame X’

Madonna admitted she has had some “anxiety” over her new album “Madame X”.

The 60-year-old star released ‘Madame X’ – her 14th studio album and her first since 2015’s ‘Rebel Heart’ – today, and despite the huge success she enjoyed over her career, she still gets excited and nervous before bringing out a new LP.

In an interview set to air on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ this evening, she said: “Of course. I’m feeling anxiety right now. Every time feels like the first time.”

She added that when she’s working on her material, it doesn’t always come together in the same way, and the process can be “magic”.

She explained: “That’s the magic of collaborating. Sometimes the lyrics are in my head, sometimes it just happens in the moment.”

‘Madame X’ features recently released singles ‘Medellin’, ‘I Rise’, ‘Crave’ with Swae Lee, ‘Future’ with Quavo and ‘Dark Ballet’.

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker is also set to go on a more intimate residency tour including 11 nights at London’s 1,800 capacity Palladium Theatre.

And Madonna said the decision to book her tour – which kick off with 17 shows at the BM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York in September – in this way came from wanting to have a closer connection to her audience.

She added: “I can see everyone, and they can see me, which you can’t do in a stadium or sports arena. I want to do something different. It’s very theatrical and intimate and I’m nervous.”

In the video announcement for the tour earlier this year, Madonna said there was something special about the kind of venues she’ll be performing at.