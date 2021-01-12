Dionne Warwick’s Twitter game is strong, heaps praise on Cardi B but asks ’what does Offset mean?’

Dionne Warwick has praised Cardi B for being “authentically herself”.

The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter over the weekend to heap praise on the ‘WAP’ hitmaker, after her niece Brittani – who taught Dianne to use Twitter – introduced her to the rapper.

She tweeted: “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow…

“Cardi B is authentically herself. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow… (sic)”

Dionne then followed up her tweets the following day, when she said she still hasn’t listened to Cardi’s music, but is a fan of her nonetheless.

She wrote: “I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen! (sic)”

The ‘I’ll Never Love This Way Again’ singer then hilariously asked her followers what Offset means, after she stumbled across the name – which is the stage name of Cardi’s husband – whilst researching the 28-year-old rapper.

She added: “I do have one question. What does Offset mean?

“Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere? (sic)”

Dionne’s comments come after her niece Brittani recently said Twitter is the perfect place for the singer to air out her “inquisitive thoughts”.

When asked in December why she set up an account for her aunt, Brittani said: “Aunt Dionne is very much the kind of person that has quick inquisitive thoughts. She’ll tell you in a heartbeat that she’s nosy. She’s always wondering things.

“The great thing about Aunt Dionne is she brings such joy just by being herself, even if she’s being very firm and stern with you, it’s through love.”