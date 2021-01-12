Dr Dre still in intensive care

Dr Dre is still in intensive care, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The doctors treating the rapper at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles are still unsure just what might have caused the aneurysm and they plan to keep him in ICU as they undertake more tests, just in case he has another brain aneurysm and they can then treat quickly, TMZ reports.

A couple of days after he was first admitted to hospital, Dr. Dre revealed he is “doing great”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!! (sic)”

Several stars posted get well messages on social media after the news.

Missy Elliot wrote: “Prayers up for Dr Dre and his family for healing and strength over his mind & body.”

And Ice Cube said: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

While Snoop Dogg added: “Get well Dr Dre. We need you cuz.”

Dr. Dre is also in a court battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young and recently agreed to pay her $2-million (about R30-million) in spousal support after they split last summer after 24 years of marriage.

The music mogul pays her around $293 000 a month but she has been campaigning for more, and now the producer has reportedly agreed to hand over the one-off payment, which will cover the period from now until 14 April, with court documents confirming recently: “Spousal Support filed by Nicole Young is continued to April 14, 2021 at 8:30am.”

After that date, the former couple will have a court hearing to negotiate any future support.

The $2-million will cover Nicole’s legal fees, living expenses and any other costs. However, she will be responsible for her own security bills. Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser previously told the court her client has been voluntarily paying all her expenses since they split.