Zimbabweans Trek To Rural Areas As City Life Worsens

AN ESTIMATED 1,5 million Zimbabweans are reported to have abandoned life in the city as the country’s economic situation continues to deteriorate.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said the deteriorating labour market conditions had forced 1,5 million working age citizens leave urban centres and resettle in rural areas where living conditions are cheap and flexible.

Speaking at the launch of the “Labour Market Diagnostic Analysis” report this week, ILO director in Zimbabwe and Namibia, Hopolang Phororo said labour conditions in the country had deteriorated over the past two years.

“Labour market conditions have continued to deteriorate over the last two years. In 2019, Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product contracted by over 6,5 % due to fiscal consolidation, Cyclone Idai and the devastating impact of a drought that severely affected agriculture and electricity production,” she said.

“This is consistent with the net-out migration of 1,5 million people from urban to rural areas throughout the period.”

Phororo said 57% of the working population in Zimbabwe was outside the labor market with the unemployment rate reaching 17% and among those working, 80% were in informal employment.

However, according to the ILO latest report, the agricultural sector created vast employment opportunities for local citizens.

“Going forward, all the fiscal reforms currently underway require allocating resources to fund investment subsidies, active labour market programmes and redistribution arrangements within the social insurance system among other measures,” the report recommended.