Gaby Lewis hits unbeaten 96 as Ireland move 2-1 up in Zimbabwe series

Gaby Lewis hit an unbeaten 96 as Ireland outclassed Zimbabwe by eight wickets to move 2-1 up in the one-day international series in Harare.

Excellent Irish bowling, with Celeste Raack taking three wickets, saw the hosts dismissed for 178 in 47 overs.

Lewis put on 145 for the first wicket with Leah Paul before her fellow opener was dismissed for 63.

It was Ireland’s second-highest opening stand as they went on to reach their target with 66 balls to spare.

Tidy Irish bowling restricted Zimbabwe to 39-0 after 13.3 overs before Cara Murray dismissed openers Chiedza Dhururu and Modester Mupachikwa to leave the hosts on 45-2.

Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda attempted to rally her side’s innings as she moved to 26 but she was then bowled by Ireland skipper Laura Delany before two quick wickets by all-rounder Paul left the hosts on 81-5.

It was a case of damage limitation for the remainder of the Zimbabwe innings as Raack dismissed Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma and Nyasha Gwanzura in addition to running out Tasmeen Granger.

Lewis hit nine fours in Ireland’s reply as she finished just four short of a first one-day international century.

Paul continued her superb batting form after her career-best 95 in Ireland’s win over Friday as her 63 included five boundaries.

Granger dismissed Paul with Mupachikwa taking the catch and then also took the wicket of Amy Hunter but the Irish were never in any danger as Lewis and Orla Prendergast guided them to their 179 target.

The sides meet again on Monday in the final game of the four-match series.