‘Currency stability attracts investments’ – Mutsvangwa

ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity; Christopher Mutsvangwa says that obtaining currency stability has seen the economy attracting top 500 world companies to invest in all sectors of the economy.

The stability of the economy is hinged on good leadership, which has the vision to see a prosperous nation.

This emerged at the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinkers symposium held in Harare this Monday.

Briefing stakeholders on the topic: ‘rebuilding the missing middle-income-class in Zimbabwe; a case for economic empowerment,’ Zanu PF Spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe’s stable macro-economic environment has become a source of attraction to the world’s top 500 companies.

“The Second Republic has a vision which has seen a stable currency and because of that infrastructure projects are taking shape which has never happened. We are attracting top 500 companies in the world in major industries such as steel nickel, copper. We have a steel plant which will be running next year December with an initial production of 1.2 million tonnes, if you have steel and you will build a modern country.”

In the coming 2023 general elections, he said the party’s trump card is development in the wake of a middle-income society vision.

“In 2023, we are selling the dream of the middle-class, we want to create a seamless system, diasporans are happy to send money for the construction of houses in rural areas.”

Success Motivation International Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nigel Chanakira said no one will transform Zimbabwe except Zimbabweans.

“Let’s not look down upon ourselves, let us believe in ourselves, use our brains on empowering ourselves, nobody will rescue us, we must have a philosophy of empowering ourselves, we can raise ourselves, it begins with our girl child, it begins with devolution, people in our districts, economic programmes and policies that enable those in the rural areas to prosper.”

Zimbabwe has attracted major companies in oil and gas, lithium, steel industry, mining and infrastructure development projects.

