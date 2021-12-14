Zimbabwe phasing out current passport in two years, introduces e-passport

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa launches the Electronic Passport on Tuesday in the capital.

The launch of the e-passport marks the migration from the traditional passport to the e-passport which conforms to the need to implement technology aided improvements which safeguard immigration.

In a statement the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage noted that the launch of the launch of the new generation e-passport constitutes an important milestone for the country as the nation adopts the e-passport which bears more robust security features.

“The e-passport will protect the privacy of our citizens given the embedded features which protect against identity theft and counterfeiting of travel documents.

Apart from reasserting individual rights to privacy, the introduction of the e-passport will also provide enhanced security standards at our various ports of entry and exit,” read part of the statement.

The development means that though the traditional passport remains in use, upon expiry of the non-electronic passport, citizens will require to get e-passports on renewal of travel documents in line with ICAO standards.

According to Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021, the new passports cost USD$100 for an ordinary passport and USD$200 for an emergency or express one.

There is an application fee of US$20.

