Trevor Noah sues doctor over botch surgery

South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against an orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Riley Williams III, and the Hospital for Special Surgery located in New York City over an alleged botched surgery. The lawsuit which was filed by Justin Blitz of Schulman Blitz LLP states that The Daily Show host suffered from “serious personal injury” which is “permanent, severe and grievous”, and that the accused failed “to prescribe proper medications” as well as failing to “discontinue certain prescription medications”.

The doctor is also accused of failing “to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions from which Noah” was suffering”. The injuries allegedly left Noah “rendered sick, sore lame and disabled.” It also alleged that the accused failed “to inform the plaintiff of the risks, hazards and alternatives to the treatment”.

The lawsuit states, “A reasonably prudent person in the position of the plaintiff would have refused the treatment rendered, had they been so informed of the risks, hazards, and alternatives to the treatment rendered.” Noah’s lawyer Mr Blitz said that neither the celebrity nor he would “comment on the pending litigation at this point in time”.

The hospital’s public relations team acknowledged that it had received Noah’s complaint saying, “We have shared with Mr Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless.” According to Onsite Gossip, it is unclear what type of surgery he received.

The lawsuit was filed on November 29 in the New York County Supreme Court.

