‘Zimbabwe offers opportunities to Turkish investors’

ISTANBUL – There are many opportunities for Turkish companies in Zimbabwe for direct investments in infrastructure and superstructure, especially in agriculture, technologies, a business leader said on Tuesday.

Hifsi Soydemir, the chairman of the Turkey-Zimbabwe Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK), told Anadolu Agency that now is the right time for investments as political instability in the country is being resolved.

“If Turkish businesspeople do not fill the void here, other countries, especially the Chinese, can fill it,” Soydemir said.

Saying that irrigation is crucial for agriculture in Zimbabwe, Soydemir said there are many infrastructure needs such as sprinkler irrigation, canal, and outbuildings in the country.

“Considering the needs of different sectors based on agriculture, our experienced Turkish contractors can realize many projects in Zimbabwe quickly and at low cost” he added.

According to the data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), in 2019, the year before the pandemic, the trade volume between Turkey and Zimbabwe was approximately $19 million.

