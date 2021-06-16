Kariba area experiences moderate earthquake

A MINOR 3,6 magnitude earthquake hit Kariba town last night with preliminary findings showing that no damage was recorded.

The earthquake, confirmed by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), occurred at around 19.55pm.

“An earthquake was felt in Kariba on the 15th June 2021 at 19:55 Pm local time,” said MSD in a report.

“Preliminary location shows that the earthquake occurred at Latitude -17.199S and Longitude 28.407E and the magnitude was determined to be 3.6. The epicentre is in Kariba.”

Further investigations are being carried out to establish the full intensity of the earthquake and exact areas it was felt.

Earthquakes in Kariba are normally associated with variations in water levels in Lake Kariba since its impoundment in the early 1960s.

Quakes of Magnitude 2.5 or less are normally not felt but occur about 900 000 times in a year but can be recorded by a seismograph while those ranging between 2,5 and 5,4 can be felt and cause minor damage.

However, those of magnitude 7.0 to 7.9 are classified at major earthquakes, causing serious damage to infrastructure, and occur about 20 times in a year.

Great earthquakes, occur once every five to 10 years and have a magnitude of 8.0 or greater, causing destruction of entire communities.