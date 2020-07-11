Zimbabwe govt to set up hydro power station, solar plant at Tokwe Mukosi

The Government says it prioritizes productive sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the country’s electrification programme.

The provision of affordable energy remains key in addressing poverty across the globe.

For Zimbabwe, one of the major priorities for the government is setting up a viable agricultural sector to ensure food security.

Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi who was in Zaka for the commissioning of the Magura-Veza electrification project this Friday spoke on the need for government to be purposeful in power distribution to ensure sectors like agriculture get the necessary support particularly in the setting up of irrigation.

“In terms of procuring transformers, we want to ensure that agriculture is well taken care of. There is a clear nexus between food security and energy security,” says Minister Chasi.

“So we must make sure that Agriculture is prioritized. That is why our policy is that during the farming season, we must make sure that there is sufficient power.”

Advocate Chasi also highlighted the government’s intentions to set up a solar plant at Tokwe Mukosi to the additional 15 megawatts hydro plant that will also be established.

“We need to take advantage of the water that is at Tokwe Mukosi. It is a very important project for the country, I will soon be travelling there. The intention is that we need a solar plant.”

The Minister officially commissioned the Magurave-Veza electrification project which has seen 5 primary schools, 3 secondary schools, and 3 clinics being electrified.

Masvingo Minister of State, Ezra Chadzamira said the province appreciates the progress made in bringing power to the rural communities.