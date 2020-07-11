Online courses for local football coaches on the cards

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) says it is working on modalities to launch online football coaching courses as part of measures to keep coaches abreast with modern trends.

The move has been necessitated by the restrictions inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic which has halted a lot of sporting activities the world over.

The association’s Technical Director, Wilson Mutekede noted that once they have finalised some technical procedures, they would then kick-start the online training under the guidance of CAF.

“There’s quite deserving outcry because if you look at our top courses those that are required for coaches at a professional level, we last had them in 2017 and it is quite a long time due to the changes in syllabus by CAF and FIFA. CAF has put a tentative programme in place in terms of us now to start applying for the courses just after the pandemic. Since borders are closed, they (CAF) send instructors here to take charge of the training but once the borders are opened we will be able to resume coaching clinics. We are, however, looking at hosting online courses either for starters or to refresher courses so that our coaches don’t remain behind with the modern-day trends in football coaching, “explained Mutekede.

Mutekede also highlighted that ZIFA has decentralised its operations and is working with relevant provincial administrators to facilitate the smooth running of the courses.

“We are hoping that we will be allowed to run classes which are below 50, we stand guided by the SRC. We are working with the provinces to ensure that everyone, especially those in remote areas, who wish to come on board can also do the courses and once we get the green light we will start our programmes, ”he added.

ZIFA last held domestic coaching clinics for Level 1 and 2 in January and February this year, while the continental body last held its CAF B and C courses in 2017.