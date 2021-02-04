Zanu PF moaning about price hikes

HARARE – The beleaguered ruling party ZANU-PF has condemned what it says are unscrupulous businesses that are increasing prices of basic commodities and services without justification.

Lately, some large retailers have been reportedly abusing the privilege of being among the few essential service providers that were allowed to operate during the lockdown period, aimed at curtailing the spread of Covid-19, to wantonly increase prices of goods at a time the majority are incapacitated.

President Mnangagwa last week extended the level four lockdown to February 15 as Zimbabwe joins other nations in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 1 000 people and infected more than 30 000 others in the country.

In a statement, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the increase in prices of basic commodities and services is a reflection of greed, which lacked grounding in basic economics.

“The revolutionary Zanu-PF Party is concerned by the recent spike of cost of goods and services particularly basic commodities.

“Such a development has no grounding in basic economics and it is merely a manifestation of greed in some of our business entities,” he said.

“Surely, this practice weighs heavily on the poor and must be nipped in the bud. Certainly, the ordinary citizen needs protection.”

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said with the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country, empathy should be at play in terms of daily relations.

“The deadly pandemic has not spared our economy hence the need to take care of each other.

“The WHO protocols relevant to this virus and Ministry of Health and Child Care regulations must be observed religiously,” he said.

“We are indeed all endangered species and times are very hard. Therefore, there is no need for unscrupulous and speculative behaviour, which has led to this situation — soaring of prices.”

Ambassador Khaya Moyo urged the business community to conduct business in an ethical manner.

“The Party is therefore appealing to the business community to conduct their business ethically.

“Love thy neighbour and together we shall fulfil the ideals of Vision 2030 as often spelt out by His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa,” he said.