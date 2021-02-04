Zupco fares in forex

The Zimbabwe Passengers Company (Zupco) has started charging fares in foreign currency alongside the Bond.

Yesterday, commuters were paying R10 or US$1 for kombis while buses were charging R5 or US$1 for two passengers per trip.

Zupco in January announced a 100 percent hike in its fares which saw passengers on Zupco buses paying $30 up from $16 for a trip within a 20-kilometer radius, while passengers on trips ranging between 21–30 km paying $45 up from $24. Those travelling on routes within a 31km and 40km radius paid $60 up from $32.