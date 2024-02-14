New cyber city gets EIA certificate

Spread the love

HARARE – The planned Zimbabwe Cyber City development in Mount Hampden yesterday received its environmental thumbs up following the environmental impact assessment, clearing the way for construction to begin on the multi-million dollar project, which is expected to usher in a new era of economic and social development

The cyber city, a US$500 million mixed-use development envisioned as Africa’s first “smart city”, is being bankrolled by Mulk Holdings International and aims to revolutionise the country’s economic and social landscape.

Zimbabwe Cyber City is the first Mulk International real estate project in Zimbabwe managed through its locally registered subsidiary Zimbabwe Global Investment.

While officially handing over the approved EIA, Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando said the country was on a clear path to become a prosperous upper middle income economy.

“The Zimbabwe Cyber City has officially been given the go-ahead to start construction works. Now that all the processes have been done, we would want Zimbabwe Cyber City to go on the ground,” Minister Chitando said.

“I think what is important for us to realise is that Zimbabwe is on an irreversible path towards achieving an upper middle-income economy.”

Zimbabwe Cyber City, Minister Chitando said, would become a vibrant hub of commerce and urban living, serving as a model for sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

“The master plan for the new city was approved, and what we have today is consistent within the parameters of that master plan. With time, Zimbabwe Cyber City will see town houses and shopping malls being constructed,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Professor Prosper Matondi said: “Our hope is that there’ll be no more complaints about an EIA being a hindrance to lack of progress around the establishment and building of our cities.

“We hope this develops through the environmental management plan and we acknowledge that they are following all the Government procedures and processes.”

An EIA is a process which identifies the environmental impacts of a development project and clearly outlines measures to mitigate the negative impacts caused during project construction, implementation and decommissioning.

Speaking after receiving the EIA, Zimbabwe Global Investment chief executive Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura said they were ready to roll out the project.

“We are ready, Zimbabwe Cyber City is coming, it is going to be a reality,” she said.

“We are finalising a few things on the ground in terms of some minor adjustment that had been done to the masterplan. We just need to sign off the latest masterplan from the architect and surveyor.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Cyber City’s luxury villas went on the market last month, with prices ranging from US$520 000 to US$1,1 million, as shown in a flyer distributed by Pam Golding Properties.

The initial phase includes 50 of the 233 planned luxury villas, with an expected completion timeline of 18 months to 24 months.

The luxury five-bedroom townhouse detached villa is priced at US$1,15 million (cash price) and offers the ultimate in luxury and convenience, making it the perfect investment for those seeking an unparalleled lifestyle.

Apart from paying cash, prospective buyers can choose a 12-month payment plan with a 5 percent booking fee of US$57 000.

This is followed by a 25 percent down payment and instalments of US$287 000 for four months.

The same 12-month payment plan also applies to a four-bedroom town house detached villa priced at US$1,08 million, followed by a three-bedroom town house villa at US$880 000 and a two-bedroom town house detached villa at US$520 000. – Herald

