Ndhlukula inducted into Excellency Hall of Fame

DUBLIN – Zimbabwe’s leading businesswoman and a crusader for women’s empowerment Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula was recently inducted into the Excellence Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

She was inducted on Thursday last week alongside Jean Oelwang, President and Chief Executive of Virgin Unite which she founded with Richard Branson.

The Excellence Hall of Fame honours businesspeople for excellence and it has 38 member countries and four business people are honoured each year.

Divine is the Founder and Chief Executive of SECURICO, an award-winning security company in Zimbabwe. She is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, speaker, and advocate for the empowerment of women, and is one of Africa’s most successful businesswomen.

She was recently chosen as one of Forbes “50 over 50” women in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (2023).

John Bourke, President of the Institute welcomed guests at the function who had come from all parts of the World. Divine was presented with her award by Yiannis Lagos, a Fellow of the Institute.

Meanwhile, Jean’s award was presented by Marie Lindsay, a Fellow of the Institute and Excellence Hall of Famer (2018). Jean is President and Chief Executive of Virgin Unite which she founded with Richard Branson. She has worked on the incubation and start-up of numerous global initiatives including The Elders, The B Team, The Africa Donor Collective, Ocean Unite, The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, and The Branson Centres of Entrepreneurship. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...