Shurugwi Zanu-PF activist homestead burnt again

SHURUGWI – The homestead of a Shurugwi Zanu PF activist Raphael Mlingwa was reduced to ashes by suspected arsonists in August and has been burned down again, this time by a veld fire.

Mlingwa of Poshai Village under Chief Nhema lost building materials that Zanu PF members had donated to him, food stuff, livestock, and all property to the fire two weeks ago. He told The Mirror that he is appealing for help as the rainy season has begun.

“I was at home when a veld fire burnt down my homestead again. We tried to put out the fire but the winds were strong and we failed.

“I lost all the building materials as cement and roofing sheets. I also lost livestock and kitchen utensils. I am appealing for support to rebuild my homestead before the rain season comes into full swing,” he said.

Local councilor and Tongogara Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson Wilbert Rambanapasi said there are plans to help Mlingwa rebuild his two huts.

“We are making arrangements to help Mlingwa built his two huts which were burnt to ashes. I visited his homestead and the situation is unbearable. I urge Tongogara RDC residents to dip their cattle. They should desist from believing false the assumption that if you can get rid of ticks by burning grass lands where your herd grazes,” said Rambanapasi. – Masvingo Mirror

