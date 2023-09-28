Mnangagwa appoints Mike Madiro as new NRZ Chair

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed another key Zanu-PF factional political crony, Mike Madiro, as the new National Railways of Zimbabwe chairman, putting him into the state feeding trough to eat.

This comes as the patronage-based and parasitic “our time to eat” mentality percolates the entire government system among the President’s allies.

Madiro was one of the six Zanu-PF chairpersons who were dismissed by the late Zanu-PF leader president Robert Mugabe for supporting Mnangagwa during the controversial Tsholotsho Declaration in 2004.

The Tsholotsho saga was about Mugabe succession and the fight between Mnangagwa and former vice-president Joice Mujuru.

Source – online

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...