Industry ministries of Zimbabwe, Belarus sign memorandum of cooperation

MINSK, – The Industry Ministry of Belarus and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Zimbabwe have signed a memorandum of cooperation, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Industry Ministry.

The document was signed by Belarusian Industry Minister Aleksandr Rogozhnik and Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni.

The document aims to raise the bilateral relations to a higher level, expand friendly relations and mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

According to the document, the parties will undertake activities to promote international specialization and production cooperation, identify priorities in industries, and facilitate the development and implementation of joint projects and programs.

The parties emphasized significant potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries (investments in industrial sectors, intensification of mutual industrial cooperation, etc.).

“This memorandum is only the beginning of our cooperation. The document is general in nature and will be filled with specific content taking into account the interests of the two countries. The Industry Ministry is open for a comprehensive dialogue in order to establish long-term mutually beneficial contacts,” Aleksandr Rogozhnik said.

Source: (BelTA)

