Full text: Damning NSSA report released

Labour minister Sekai Nzenza finally tabled the report before Parliament in line with an ultimatum. The audit reveals that NSSA suffered actual prejudice of US$7,5m and potential prejudice of US$175m.

NSSA awarded tenders for the construction of 10 504 housing units, under off-take housing project, but not even a single unit was constructed despite releasing an advance deposit payment of US$27 355 000.

Two of the companies Drawcard (Private) Limited and Metro Reality Private Limited got special treatment in the awarding of the tender because they were linked to Goromonzi North legislator and the bank’s chief executive officer.

Read the full explosive report below: