Econet increases tariffs again

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest mobile network operator has with effect from today (Tuesday) hiked data bundles by up to 300 percent.

“We are reviewing our ZWL data and SMEs bundle prices effective Tuesday, 20 June 2023,” it said in a brief notice.

An 8 gig private WIFI data bundle now costs ZW$111 342 up from ZW$37 114 while a 15 gig bundle is now available for ZW$201 033 up from ZW$67 011.

According to the network provider, a 25 gig will cost ZW$294 675 from ZW$98 225 and 50 gig users will have to pay ZW$506 106 up from ZW$168 702.

In its abridged consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023, the network provider said it acknowledges the various interventions that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has granted the sector in a bid to align operating costs with revenue-generating activities.

However, it said tariffs continue to fall behind inflation because of rapid changes in the macro-economic environment.

“This disparity occurs because tariffs for the sector are determined in the local currency, based on movements in inflation and in the exchange rates. This puts significant pressure on operating costs on the backdrop of grid power load shedding challenges.

“ The prevailing tariff environment is a threat to the long-term viability of the local telecoms sector and curtails the ability of the sector to invest appropriately to meet customer demand, thereby undermining the quality of service,” it said.

