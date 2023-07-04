But why? Reasons for Richard Branson’s trip to Zimbabwe

Famous British entrepreneur Richard Branson, recently surprised crew and staff of local budget carrier Fastjet when he flew to Zimbabwe’s capital city.

The Virgin Group founder happily posed in photographs with passengers and airport staff at Harare’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The British billionaire is somewhat of a celebrity in these parts. Being the jovial and people-centred individual that Branson often demonstrates, staff enjoyed the opportunity of having the entrepreneur extraordinaire on the flight.

REASONS FOR TRIP

So why did Branson head to Harare on a flight from Johannesburg on 30 June? Reasons for the trip to Zimbabwe have not been made public.

There are several possible reasons for Branson’s trip to the landlocked country which is currently facing severe economic and political challenges.

Branson has made several trips to Zimbabwe over the years. According to Zimlive, he has even bungee-jumped in Victoria Falls.

NEW VIRGIN ROUTE?

There is speculation that Branson’s arrival in Harare, which coincided with the opening of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport’s new terminal building, could be to scout out new possibilities for Virgin Atlantic Airways.

🚨 Guess who was on a #fastjet flight to #Harare? It was a pleasure having @richardbranson onboard a fastjet flight. Honoured to have one of aviation’s top personalities flying with us. Thank you, Richard, See you soon 😉😄#fastjetForEveryone#AvGeek #fastjet pic.twitter.com/INs44jwGQa — fastjet (@fastjet) June 30, 2023

As there are currently no direct flights between Zimbabwe and the UK, Harare could be a profitable route for Virgin Atlantic Airways, considering the growing number of Zimbabwean expats living in the UK.

There have been no direct flights between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom since Air Zimbabwe terminated scheduled services on the route back in 2012.

BRANSON’S BUSINESS INTERESTS

The British businessman is known for his entrepreneurial ventures into airlines, hotels and other recreational pursuits.

Branson, who has a passion for Africa, is the owner of Ulusaba Private Game Reserve. The property includes a luxury game lodge in the private wildlife concession located in the Sabi Sands area, in South Africa.

Zimlive mentions that Branson is keen to invest in safari operations in southern Africa, which could also be the reason for his visit to Zimbabwe.

PHILANTHROPIC GESTURES

Branson is also known for his altruistic intentions. He has, in the past, made several calls for investment in Zimbabwe.

In 2010, Virgin Unite, the philanthropic arm of the Virgin Group, established Enterprise Zimbabwe.

This nonprofit organisation connected philanthropists and commercial investors with business and social development opportunities.

BENEFITS FOR ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe heads to the polls next month against a backdrop of one of the world’s highest inflation rates and a spiraling currency.

However, the recent arrival of celebs like Richard Branson and Aston Villa player John McGinn, sends positive messages about the country and endorses Zimbabwe as a tourist and investment destination.

