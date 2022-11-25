Bulawayo clothes manufacturer cancels contracts for string workers

INDUSTRIAL action at the Bulawayo-based clothing manufacturing firm, Carousel, has reportedly crippled production with management swiftly suspending all striking workers.

In a staff notice dated 24 November, the factory manager described the ongoing strike as illegal adding that production time for 2022 can no longer be continued on a full scale.

The firm said it will not negotiate with employees who are on illegal industrial action.

As such, the firm has suspended employment for all fixed-term contract employees who had not returned to work yesterday (Thursday), with immediate effect pending review at the beginning of 2023.

“Staff who have continued not to work have just continued to be on an illegal industrial action.

“Management will not negotiate with employees who are on illegal industrial action. The laws of the country provide for lawful negotiation processes,” reads part of the notice.

It is not clear when the industrial action started and how many workers have been suspended.

Anyone interfering with continued production commits a crime in addition to the disciplinary offence of participating in an unlawful industrial action, added the factory manager.

“This is the second notice advising all staff in writing that the present industrial action is unlawful and can lead to serious disciplinary action.

“Management facilitated the trade unions to address staff so that staff can be told by their own trade union representatives that the ongoing industrial action is unlawful.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...