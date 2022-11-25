DNA test “exonerates” father in nine-year-old’s pregnancy saga

BULAWAYO – Deoxyribonucleic acid tests (DNA) to find the paternity of the child born by the nine-year old Tsholotsho minor have shown that the prime suspect, who is the girl’s father, did not impregnate her.

Sources close to the matter confirmed the negative results this morning. However, medical experts said the tests only prove that he is not the father, as they were only done to prove the newly born child’s paternity.

“Yes the DNA results came out negative and now the real search for the father (of the newly born) begins. It is now a complex matter,” said the source.

The father to the nine year-old was taken into police custody on 29 August when it was discovered that the minor was pregnant. However, following the minor’s failure to divulge the name of the person who raped her, the State resorted to using DNA tests to see if the accused was indeed the father of the baby that was born a few weeks ago.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Applied Genetic Testing Center offered to do the testing for free as part of giving back to the society. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last week revealed that police were casting their net wider to find more suspects in the matter. – SundayNews

