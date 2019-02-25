Rocky start as new Zimbabwe currency hits the market

RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya said in a statement that the two currencies would maintain the same value and only differ when using one to buy the other – something that the public found confusing.

“People should not get confused. In the bank, the RTGS balances have the same value with the US dollar, but when one wants forex at the bank, then it changes and its value is determined by the rate prevailing at that particular bank,” he said.

“We have not devalued the RTGS balances, but allowed people to access the forex at a rate which is competitive and allows the economy to grow.”

A casual walk-in by reporters at various banks yielded no success in buying the dollar, which is sold according to a “willing seller, willing buyer” approach.

“We haven’t started selling any money. We have money for nostro account holders but there is no direct instruction to sell to people like you. All that we are doing is helping account holders to pay for goods and services in hard currencies. So what you have to do is bring an invoice quoted in US dollars and then we pay on your behalf,” a banker at one of the country’s leading commercial banks told TimesLIVE.

Before the annual Monetary Policy Statement last week, banks had only been facilitating account holders to pay school fees in foreign countries using the 1:1 rate. With wealthy Zimbabweans sending their children to universities in countries such as South Africa, China, Dubai and the UK, the new rate makes it far more expensive for them.

Had banks made the currency available to ordinary buyers at 1:2.5, one could simply resell that money on the black market – where the rate stood at 1:4 by the close of business – to make a 60% profit.