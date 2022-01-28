Zimbabwean govt reviews lockdown measures

HARARE – The government of Zimbabwe has reviewed the lockdown measures and announced the schools reopening date.

After noticing a decline in Covid-19 infections and death rate, the government saw it fit to relax the national lockdown measures.

Curfew now begins at 12:00hours (midnight) to 05:30 hours.

Schools are set to reopen on the 7th of February.

Here is the statement in its entirety;

THE COVID-19 LEVEL 2 NATIONAL LOCKDOWN REVIEW MEASURES, 28th JANUARY, 2022

Over the past two weeks, the country has recorded a decline in new COVID-19 cases. The National COVID-19 epidemic curve is indicating that the 4th Wave is at its tail end and this Wave appears to be under control.

In this regard, the Acting President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon. Gen. (Retd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga, has reviewed the COVID-19 Level 2 National Lockdown Measures as follows:

1. The general school calendar starts on 7 February 2022 following one week of finalising all reopening preparations by both school administrators and parents;

2. The business community to go back to working from their offices whilst continuing to observe COVID-19 prevention measures such as social distancing and also continuing to

encourage their employees and patrons to get vaccinated;

3. Curfew shall now begin at midnight (0000hrs) and end at 0530 hours the following day;

4. Restaurants and hotels offering catering services to operate from 0800 hours and close at 2200 hours and allow sit-ins only for fully vaccinated persons;

5. Bars and nightclubs shall open from 0800 hours to 2200 hours only for vaccinated persons;

6. All persons entering Zimbabwe must undergo a valid COVID- 19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe. Those who do not have a valid negative PCR test and a certificate to that effect shall be denied entry into Zimbabwe;

7. Quarantine for locals, returning residents and visitors is lifted for those fully vaccinated;

8. The wearing of face masks in public places, especially public transport and closed space gatherings remain mandatory and must be enforced;

9. Eligible members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated;

10. The provincial COVID-19 task-force teams are urged to increase their efforts in mobilising eligible members of the public to get vaccinated;

11. Finally, the practice of WHO-recommended COVID-19 preventive public health and social measures that include: washing of hands; sanitising; social distancing; avoiding crowds and gatherings; to continue.

12. All of the above measures are subject to periodic review depending on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

