Chimanimani man axes father

A 41-YEAR-OLD Chimanimani man recently went berserk and fatally axed his 77-year-old father over an unknown reason, while a Dangamvura man was murdered over a US$16 debt in separate murder cases.

The Chimanimani man, Mr Chandirega Chirume, died on the spot after bleeding profusely from deep cuts he sustained from the axing.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which occurred in the Marywater Resettlement area of Chimanimani.

The suspect, Nhamo Chirume, is assisting police with investigations.

“Mr Chandirega was seated in the kitchen hut with his wife, Ms Robina Mhungu (62) before the latter retired to bed in her bedroom. Their niece, Makanaka Chirume, who was playing outside noticed Nhamo entering the kitchen hut holding an axe. Sensing danger, she alerted Ms Mhungu. However, Nhamo axed his father on the left ear before he could be stopped,” said Asst Insp Chinyoka.

The shocked Ms Mhungu alerted a neighbour, Mr Wilson Marangwano, who teamed up with other villagers to rescue Mr Chandirega.

However, it was too late.

This comes as residents of Dangamvura are yet to come to terms with the death of a 46-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained from being heavily assaulted for failing to pay back a US$16 debt.

Asst Insp Chinyoka confirmed the death of Mr Innocent Mugigwani at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital last Thursday.

Mr Mugigwani is understood to have been assaulted at a local pub by Comfort Gwishiri (39), before the latter followed him to his Founders house in Dangamvura to further assault him.

“On the day in question, Mr Mugigwani came home from a beer drinking binge and his daughter Vanity Mugigwani saw a bleeding wound at the back of his head.

“The deceased went to bed. After about five minutes, the accused, Comfort Gwishiri, arrived at Mr Mugigwani’s home. He demanded that Mr Mugigwani return his US$16.

“Mr Mugigwani’s daughter tried to wake him up, but failed. This is when Gwishiri stormed into the house and dragged Mr Mugigwani outside, before indiscriminately assaulting him.

“When the now deceased’s condition deteriorated he was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he died on January 20,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He added: “We continue to urge members of the public to solve disputes amicably by seeking professional counselling. We also urge people to closely guard suspected mentally-charged people by giving them proper care and necessary medication to avoid incidents of violence,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. –

