Zimbabwe coronavirus positivity rate drops to 4%

HARARE – Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 135 new coronavirus cases and three deaths with a positivity rate of 4% indicating that the country is getting in control of the pandemic if it sustains that rate.

A country is said to be in control of the pandemic when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

The number of cases across the country dropped to 7 073 after 671 people recovered. Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West account for the bulk of the cases with 2 558 and 1 378, respectively while Harare and Bulawayo have the lowest number at 201 and 157, respectively.

The country is under a Level Two lockdown which should be reviewed today.

The review could include the re-opening of schools which was postponed from 10 January.

