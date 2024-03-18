Zimbabwean Consulate In Johannesburg Clarifies E-Passport Status

Spread the love

The Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg has denied the social media claims regarding the purported launch of the e-Passport system at its offices.

In an official statement issued on March 15, titled “Rollout of the E-passport processing centre at the consulate in Johannesburg,” the Consulate clarified that the e-Passport System has not yet been implemented.

However, the statement also revealed that preparations for the launch of the e-Passport Centre and the e-Passport Processing System in Johannesburg are well underway, and the program is expected to be rolled out soon.

The consulate aims to streamline passport processing and enhance services for Zimbabwean citizens in South Africa. Reads the statement:

Reference is made to various social media messages on the launch of the e-Passport system at the Consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg.

The Consulate wishes to inform Zimbabwe nationals in South Africa that it has not yet rolled out the e-Passport System.

It, however, confirms that preparations for the launch of the e-Passport Centre and e-Passport Processing System in Johannesburg are at an advanced stage and the programme will be rolled out soon.

The Consulate is in the process of finalizing logistical arrangements in preparation for the official launch of the programme.

Members of the public will be advised of the launch date through our official communication channels.

In the meantime, clients seeking consular services, including passport applications should visit our Offices at 13A Boeing Road West, Bedfordview, Johannesburg between 0830 and 1500 hours from Monday to Friday for assistance.

Kindly take note that the Consulate closes on public holidays (both South African and Zimbabwean).

Please note that the Consulate will now be open on Wednesdays.

For further interaction with the Consulate on issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels: –

Please note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.

