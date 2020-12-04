Zimbabwe establishes diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava, signed an agreement on Friday to establish diplomatic relations between their two countries.

The two ambassadors said in a statement, “The signing of the agreement is motivated by the keenness of the two countries’ governments to strengthen relations and expand the horizons of cooperation between them.”

The statement said the agreement was also signed in support of security and peace in the world, based on the provisions of the Agreement on Diplomatic Relations and Immunities signed in Vienna on April 18, 1961.

The two ambassadors also reaffirmed that the agreement aims to “consolidate fruitful cooperation and establish the best bilateral relations and friendly ties in various fields.”

