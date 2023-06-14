‘ZANU PF victory guaranteed’ – Mnangagwa

ZANU PF is assured of victory in the harmonised elections slated for August 23, despite attempts by detractors to besmirch the ruling party, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the ZANU PF Politburo Ordinary Session in Harare this week, Mnangagwa said although victory is certain, party members must remain wary of mischief from opponents.

“Our election victory and that of the people of Zimbabwe is imminent and certain. This has unsettled and placed our country’s detractors and their surrogates into disarray,” he said.

“Their empty strategy has seen them resorting to peddling falsehoods, which is a characteristic feature of their panic.

“I, thus, urge the party and every citizen to be alive to their mischief on the various media platforms, including social media. Let us all, from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, guard against the falsehoods and disinformation, which are being concocted to breed divisions within our communities.”

President Mnangagwa, who is also ZANU PF’s First Secretary, said he is impressed by the mobilisation capacity and unity of purpose demonstrated by the party and its affiliates.

“I particularly commend the Young Women for Economic Development, Commissariat Department and Masvingo Province for successfully organising the historic rally for first-time voters.

“Such mobilisation programmes targeted at first-time voters should be cascaded down, ward by ward, constituency by constituency, district by district and province by province,” he said.

