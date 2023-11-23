ZANU PF Suspends Wadyajena And Other Senior Officials

THE ruling party in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF, has suspended Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Florence Rwodzi, and several other senior executives in the Midlands province for allegedly undermining the party’s candidates in the recent general elections.

Wadyajena is the chairperson of ZANU PF’s Gokwe North district committee, and Florence Rwodzi is the secretary for production and labour in the Midlands Provincial Women’s League.

Other suspensions were given to Peace Tavengwa, Godfrey Hofisi, and Catherine Mandenda. Hearings will be held to address the accusations, according to NewsDay. The suspended members are accused of boycotting meetings and urging party members not to vote for certain candidates. Wadyajena is specifically accused of campaigning against Flora Buka and failing to account for allocated mealie-meal during the elections.

Edmond Mkaratigwa, Zanu PF Midlands provincial secretary for administration, stated in a prohibition order addressed to Wadyajena:

“You failed to account for 45 tonnes of mealie-meal that were given to Gokwe North Administrative District, and to benefit the party during the 2023 harmonised elections.

You failed to conduct yourself in an honest and honourable manner in your dealings with the party and public, actions of which have brought the party’s name into disrepute or ridicule.

You are alleged to have worked against a party candidate for Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency when you incited people not to vote for a party candidate for the National Assembly.”

Party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has been informed about the suspensions, NewsDay cited a letter dated November 16, 2023, revealing that the Midlands provincial executive council had established a disciplinary committee.

However, acting Midlands provincial chairman Edson Chakanyuka Chiherenge said the members were not suspended from the party but were prohibited from participating in party activities. He confirmed that they would appear before a disciplinary committee.

