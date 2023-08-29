Zanu PF says EU observers came with a mission to discredit Zimbabwe

ZANU PF chairperson in Canada Regis Vusango has said that European Union observers came to punish his party President Emmerson Mnangagwa instead of observing elections.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com in Harare Vusango claims European Union is always against Zimbabwean politics and they did not do their duty as observers.

“We know the European Union is always against the politics of our government and they did not come here to observe but to punish the reputation of Zimbabwe and the President Mnangagwa,” he said.

The party chairperson did not have kind words for Southern African Development Community (SADC) observers led by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba who said the polls were largely peaceful but did not meet regional standards.

Vusungo said Mumba’s remarks were thrown in the dust bin because he was speaking like an opposition leader.

“Zambian President Hakainde Hichelema who was an opposition leader in his country is not happy with us ZANU PF since we have been working with the ruling party to that was there in Zambia we knew there was going to be a problem hence he sent Mumba as a way of showing us the side Zambia is in terms of our politics in Zimbabwe,” he added.

“The world should know that in Zimbabwe we do not have any political leader who talks about politics in Zambia so these observers especially from Zambia should do the work of an observer not be like an opposition politician.”

Vusango also congratulated Mnangangwa for winning and pledged to mobilize diasporans to come to New York and celebrate with Mnangagwa as he goes to the United Nations general assembly on September 23.

Source – Byo24News

