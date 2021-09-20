Zanu-PF reaches 3,6 million members

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF whose 2023 harmonised election voter-drive targets five-million people is achievable with at least 3,6 million eligible voters having been recorded under the party’s cell register.

The latest figures were reviewed by the party’s national Politburo secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke during a Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday.

The meeting also saw the province presenting resolutions deliberated during the Inter-district conference on Saturday with the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party’s sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Matuke said while the figure was pleasing, the party and the members still had a lot of work to do to reach the five-million voter mark.

“The party has reached at least 3, 6 million members through the current cell registration. We still have a lot of work to do so that we reach five-million votes which is our 2023 harmonised election target.

“As such, work on the cell structures is ongoing and a continuous process. Our target is to surpass the five-million targets so that President Mnangagwa and the entire party win resoundingly,” said Matuke.

Turning to the impending district and provincial party elections, Matuke who called on the province to prepare for the elections despite not having finished setting up all the branches, took time to castigate imposition of candidates and vote buying.

“As we head towards district and provincial restructuring exercise, let it be clear to all of us that this is meant to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 election. There shouldn’t be any candidate impositions.

“Those holding upper positions but willing to contest in the lower structures, they will have to relinquish their positions first,” he reiterated.

On readmission of oppositions and other members, Matuke who concurred with party’s Politburo member and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi said, a profile of the people being accepted back into the party should accompany the readmission letters from the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairpersons.

Acting provincial chairperson, Abia Mujeri said the province was ready to deliver over 500 thousand votes to the party in the 2023 election while in his vote of thanks message; deputy secretary for health in the Politburo, Dr Mombeshora implored the province to exude high levels of unity and togetherness for the party to win resoundingly.

The province also made among other resolutions; to direct all Party structures to earnestly and immediately mobilise towards the attainment of the 5 million votes required for a resounding victory of our Presidential Candidate E.D Mnangagwa and to strengthen party’s electoral process to provide for a democratic free and fair election, discouraging vote buying and imposition of candidates.

The revival and development of a cadetship policy that nurtures a broad human resource base for deployment by the party in line with the dictates of the Chitepo School of Ideology, decentralisation of the Chitepo School of Ideology to Provincial-level be expedited and urging the Party to mobilise resources for the effective implementation of all its programs.

Resolutions were also made on economy, local government, social services, veterans, women and youth affairs thematic areas which dovetails with Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1).