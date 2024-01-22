Vehicles with no valid licences to be denied passage at toll gates – Mhona

Spread the love

HARARE – Vehicles driven on the country’s highways without valid licences shall be denied passage at toll gates, Transport Minister Felix Mhona has declared.

Under Statutory Instrument 5 of 2024 which also outlines the new toll gate fees introduced in the 2024 budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Mhona also decreed sanctions on persons who “willfully” or accidentally damage toll gates.

“Any person who willfully damages, defaces, or alters in any way any tolling infrastructure shall be liable for its replacement cost as may be determined by the Road Fund,” Mhona said in his SI.

He added, “Any person who is involved in an accident that results in the damage of any tolling infrastructure shall be liable for the repair of such damage.”

Under the gazetted regulations, cars driven along the country’s highways without valid licences shall not pass through any toll gate.

“For the purposes of enforcing collection of all required fees, an authorised person shall be permitted to deny passage through a Tolling Point to any vehicle that has an expired or does not have a valid vehicle licence in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act,” the SI also reads.

Under the regulations published, ZINARA board members are exempted from paying the fees.

“Vehicles belonging to members of the ZINARA Board members for the duration of their appointment and any other institution or persons as may be approved by ZINARA provided that vehicles exempted under this provision shall not exceed 2 vehicles per such institution or person,” the minister directed. – ZimLive

