Seven Zimbabwean deportees arrive from UK

HARARE – The second group of Zimbabwean deportees from the United Kingdom arrived in the country this Thursday.

The seven touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport aboard a Boeing 767 aircraft.

The deportees who only had small parcels with them were media-shy with one of them indicating that they made a unanimous agreement not to entertain members of the fourth estate.

After their arrival and completing immigration processes, they were taken to ZIPAM for quarantine in line with Covid-19 protocols as the government makes effort to locate their relatives.

“From here we are taking them to ZIPAM where they will be in quarantine for ten days. During that period, we will make effort to locate their relatives,” the Commissioner for refugees in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, And Social Welfare, Totamirepi Tirivavi said.

This brings the total number of deportees from the UK to 21, after the first group of 14 arrived in the country last month.

The British government has indicated it will deport a number of Zimbabweans who have been released from detention after serving jail terms for various offences.