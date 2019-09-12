Patricks Zhuwao accused of playing G40 politics instead of mourning uncle

EXILED former cabinet minister and nephew to Robert Mugabe, Patrick Zhuwao is set to miss his late uncle’s burial this coming Sunday fearing for his own safety from the Emmerson Mnangagwa led regime.

“I am not coming home,” a mourning Zhuwao briefly told NewZimbabwe.com from his base.

Zhuwao is living in self-imposed exile in an unknown country since November 2017, when the military staged a coup against Zimbabwe’s long serving leader.

Mugabe’s nephew is part of a group of former cabinet ministers who were described by the military as “criminals surrounding” the then President and were forced to flee the country for their safety.

The so-called G40 faction that was fiercely opposed to then Vice President Mnangagwa taking over from Mugabe include Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Mandi Chimene.

They have turned to social media to mourn their late hero.

As speculation continued on where Mugabe was going to be buried, Zhuwao made his feelings known about his uncle’s final resting place.

“It must be respected irrespective of the desires and wishes of any politician, no matter what lofty position or office they think they occupy,” he said.

“The same unholy conspiracy that would not allow me to have one last conversation with him (Mugabe) also stopped me from paying my last respects to him in Singapore.”

Commenting on Mugabe’s burial place when the body arrived Wednesday, Leo Mugabe, brother to Zhuwao and another well-known Mugabe nephew, said there is no friction between the Mugabe family and the government about the place.

“The decision on where he (Mugabe) is going to be buried will be reached between our families and the Zvimba traditional leaders and people will be told in due course and they have never been friction between the government on that issue,” he told NewZimbabwe.com.

Receiving the body of the late national hero Wednesday, Mnangagwa also told mourners gathered at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport that Mugabe will be buried on Sunday, but did not specify the place. – Newzim